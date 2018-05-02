London police collect 69 guns through province-wide amnesty program

A gun amnesty program set up by the London Police Service has resulted in the collection of 69 guns from owners in the area.

According to police, the London Police Service took part in a province-wide gun amnesty program during the month of April, allowing Londoners to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.

READ MORE: Charges pending against 2 men in Ernest Avenue shot-fired probe

“This was an opportunity for those who may have had unwanted firearms in their homes to dispose of them in a safe manner to ensure they didn’t end up in the hands of criminals,” said Deputy Chief Steve Williams. “We are very pleased so many people took advantage of the amnesty to help make London safer.”

READ MORE: Body scanners operational at EMDC, two years after announcement

Police say 46 long guns were turned in, along with 10 handguns or restricted firearms, and four prohibited firearms.

Nine BB guns and approximately 15 kilograms of ammunition were also turned in.

According to police, all the weapons seized will be destroyed and no weapons-related charges were laid regarding the weapons that were turned in.