Charges pending against 2 men in Ernest Avenue shot-fired probe

Two men have been arrested and charges are pending in connection with a “shot fired” investigation over the weekend at an address in the city’s south end.

Police were called to 1588 Ernest Ave., near Bradley Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday after a caller reported hearing a suspected gun shot.

At the scene, police confirmed that suspicion when they located a bullet hole in the door of an apartment at the address. No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation later determined the incident was not random, and the apartment had been targeted.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the probe, one on Monday, the other on Tuesday, police said. No other suspects are being sought.

Their identities have not been released yet, as police say the charges have not been sworn in court. Further information will be released at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).