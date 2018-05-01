Edmonton sports

May 1, 2018 5:18 pm

Edmonton Oilers sign Finnish goaltender Mikko Koskinen

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Finland goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19)makes a save against Canada during first period men's Olympic quarterfinal action hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Edmonton Oilers have signed free-agent goaltender Mikko Koskinen to a one-year contract worth a reported $2 million with a $500,000 signing bonus.

The deal can’t be officially signed until July 1.

READ MORE: Todd McLellan returning as Edmonton Oilers head coach next season with revamped staff

Koskinen has spent the last five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia, playing the last four years with SKA St. Petersburg.

He posted a 1.57 goals-against average and .937 save percentage last season, which ranked him second in both categories.

Koskinen has a career 1.99 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in his five seasons in the KHL.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid to captain Team Canada at IIHF world hockey championship

The 6’6″ goaltender has competed for Finland in several international events including the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Watch below: Edmonton Oilers’ Bob Nicholson, Peter Chiarelli and Todd McLellan weigh in on 2017-18 season

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

