Edmonton Oilers sign Finnish goaltender Mikko Koskinen

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free-agent goaltender Mikko Koskinen to a one-year contract worth a reported $2 million with a $500,000 signing bonus.

The deal can’t be officially signed until July 1.

Koskinen has spent the last five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia, playing the last four years with SKA St. Petersburg.

He posted a 1.57 goals-against average and .937 save percentage last season, which ranked him second in both categories.

Koskinen has a career 1.99 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in his five seasons in the KHL.

The 6’6″ goaltender has competed for Finland in several international events including the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

