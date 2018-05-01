Temperatures warm up in May, April one of the coldest on record in London

If April showers bring May flowers, what is April snow supposed to bring? According to Environment Canada, warm temperatures for the first week of May.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 23 C on May 1, with the humidex making it feel more like 25.

But, according to 980 CFPL’s weather specialist John Wilson, May is going to be a bit of a roller coaster ride.

“I expect cooler than average when it’s all totalled up, but it’ll be a couple of days of warmer (temperatures) and then a couple of days of cooler (temperatures),” said Wilson.

He’s not expecting any extreme swings like we saw in April, but says it’s still going to be a tough road into spring.

As for April 2018, Wilson says it was cold and wet.

“We had about 132 per cent of normal precipitation with 105 millimetres, which is well above average. The daytime highs were three degrees below the long-term average and the nighttime lows were almost two (degrees below the average),” he said.

“It was the fourth coldest April on record here in London, the coldest since 1975.”

There were only four days in the entire month that were above normal, with just two days poking above 20 degrees, said Wilson.

But, the question remains, are we done with the snow?

“I can almost say we are, but I’m waiting on this weekend to find out,” said Wilson.

“The average May does produce a half centimetre, all of which melts, but we can’t really say we’re quite done yet.”