London-region conservation areas open just in time for warm weather

After a long stretch of miserable weather, including a heavy ice storm, London is finally in for some spring weather.

The Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock conservation areas officially opened for the season on Friday, just in time for a slew of nice weather for Londoners to enjoy.

“This is gonna be a lengthy stretch of not just sunshine, but finally, the temperature will return to what is closer to seasonal temperatures for this month,” said Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News.

Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures of 12 C and 14 C, respectively.

“Even if we did have a stretch way below normal temperatures, it will be almost impossible for that snow to accumulate on roadways as it would during the winter months,” he said.

Steve Sauder of the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority said people seeking a nature break wouldn’t have to travel very far.

“The thing that’s great is that we’re so close to home, and with that, you can beat the conservation area’s campsites in a matter of minutes,” Sauder said.

“Having this kind of cold for this long, it’s certainly been a tougher year, but coming out here to enjoy the beauty of nature will make it all worthwhile.”

All trails and campsites have been opened, except for the Fanshawe Lake trail, which will remain closed until further notice, due to flooding in Wye Creek and significant tree damage.

