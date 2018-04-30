Winnipeg Whiteout street party to soar to new heights

The roar of thousands of Jets fans will be matched by the roar of two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets as they fly over Bell MTS Place Tuesday night.

The Jets’s first home game of round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs starts at 7 p.m.

READ: Predators beat Jets 5-4 in double overtime to tie series 1-1

On Monday the Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed two jets out of 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta., will conduct a flyby over the Jets Whiteout Party just before puck drop.

“The RCAF is proud to share in national sporting events such as this, with flybys that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians,” a statement read.

It might also be a chance for Nashville fans to get a clearer understanding of what ‘real’ jets look like.

READ: ‘Smash-talk’ – Nashville Predators taunt Winnipeg Jets fans on twitter

Prior to the start of the series the Nashville Predators replaced its usual ‘smash car’ candidate with the hull of a single propeller plane.

For more than a decade Predators fans have been given the chance to take a sledgehammer to a car before home games, as long as they make a donation to charity.

Last week’s smash took a direct shot at Winnipeg fans who were more than happy to point out the plane being used was not a J-E-T.