Predators beat Jets 5-4 in double overtime to tie up series at 1-1

Kevin Fiala scored with less than six minutes remaining in the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The second-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1.

Canada’s only remaining team in the NHL playoffs will host Game 3 on Tuesday, May 1st.

