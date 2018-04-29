Sports
April 29, 2018 11:09 pm
Updated: April 29, 2018 11:11 pm

Predators beat Jets 5-4 in double overtime to tie up series at 1-1

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Kevin Fiala scored with less than six minutes remaining in the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The second-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1.

Canada’s only remaining team in the NHL playoffs will host Game 3 on Tuesday, May 1st.

More to come…

 

