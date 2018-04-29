Predators beat Jets 5-4 in double overtime to tie up series at 1-1
Kevin Fiala scored with less than six minutes remaining in the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.
The second-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1.
Canada’s only remaining team in the NHL playoffs will host Game 3 on Tuesday, May 1st.
More to come…
