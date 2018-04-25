‘Smash-talk’ — Nashville Predators taunt Winnipeg Jet fans on Twitter

With any sport, there is going to be trash talk, and in hockey it’s almost a given.

As the Stanley Cup playoffs continue so do the jabs, and this time it’s geared towards Jet fans.

Wednesday the Nashville Predators tweeted out their latest ‘smash car’ candidate — presumably giving local fans a chance to take a direct hit at the Jets.

Smash Car looks a little different this round. 🧐#StandWithUs pic.twitter.com/nJ5tJIgNc4 — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 25, 2018

The tweet received instant responses, with many pointing out the aircraft was not a Jet at all.

According to NHL.com, the ‘smash car’ has been a regular Stanley Cup playoff attraction in Nashville since the 2003/04 season.

A car is usually donated by a local body shop, with the glass and engine removed. The vehicle is then painted by a graffiti artist before fans are given a chance to take a swing at it.

“For a donation … Predators fans can use a sledgehammer on the car to take out their playoff angst,” the site states, with proceeds being donated to charity.

Earlier this year the San Jose Sharks were highly criticised for their online attack aimed at Winnipeg and even took down the offending video.

READ MORE: San Jose Sharks try to bait Winnipeg but the Jets get the last laugh, and the win

Winnipeg was on the winning side of social media contests earlier Wednesday after St. Paul’s tourism organization made good on a promise to let Tourism Winnipeg take over its Twitter account.

READ MORE: Tourism Winnipeg takes over Saint Paul Twitter account after playoff bet

The two groups had made a bet around who would win Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff series Jets vs. Wild.