Ottawa fire crews battle high-rise blaze in Little Italy

A team of 50 Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out in a high-rise under construction in the neighbourhood of Little Italy.

The building that caught fire is located at 105 Champagne Ave. South, between Beech and Hickory streets.

The three-alarm fire began late Monday morning and affected multiple levels of the Ashcroft Homes high-rise.

No injuries have been reported, a spokeswoman for Ottawa Fire Services said Monday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Danielle Cardinal said operations are still underway and an investigator is on scene. She urged residents and drivers to avoid the area because charged fire hoses are still on the roads.

Champagne Avenue South is closed as far south as Carling Avenue, Cardinal said, and Beech Street is closed from Loretta Avenue to Preston Street.

Ottawa Police are managing the road closures and paramedics and The Salvation Army are also on scene assisting firefighters and the displaced construction workers.

Acting Fire Chief Kim Ayotte is scheduled to provide another update to media at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 3-Alarm fire in a high-rise under construction on Champagne Avenue. Crews are operating inside and outside. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/QYEa2tmuWe — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 30, 2018

Ottawa firefighters are making steady progress on Champagne Avevue. Crews are bringing hoses up from the street through the building to reach each floor. #ottnews ##ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/EPkMwFErrt — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 30, 2018

Firefighters have extinguished the main body.of fire on all affected floors. Secondary searches and extensive overhaul underway. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/yakMLTgNTh — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 30, 2018

Update: Henderson Ave cleared-balcony fire spread to interior wall-firefighters got under control rapidly

3rd Alarm Champagne S: Operations continue. Investigator on scene. Command Vehicle on scene @ChiefAyotte managing media enquiries on scene. No reported injuries #ottnews pic.twitter.com/BtgV8NFhcn — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 30, 2018