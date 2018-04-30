Ottawa fire crews battle high-rise blaze in Little Italy
A team of 50 Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out in a high-rise under construction in the neighbourhood of Little Italy.
The building that caught fire is located at 105 Champagne Ave. South, between Beech and Hickory streets.
The three-alarm fire began late Monday morning and affected multiple levels of the Ashcroft Homes high-rise.
No injuries have been reported, a spokeswoman for Ottawa Fire Services said Monday afternoon.
Public Information Officer Danielle Cardinal said operations are still underway and an investigator is on scene. She urged residents and drivers to avoid the area because charged fire hoses are still on the roads.
Champagne Avenue South is closed as far south as Carling Avenue, Cardinal said, and Beech Street is closed from Loretta Avenue to Preston Street.
Ottawa Police are managing the road closures and paramedics and The Salvation Army are also on scene assisting firefighters and the displaced construction workers.
Acting Fire Chief Kim Ayotte is scheduled to provide another update to media at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
