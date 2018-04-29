Sports
April 29, 2018 10:51 am

Halifax Hurricanes win third-straight Atlantic Division championship with win over Moncton

By Global News

The Halifax Hurricanes have won their third-straight NBL Canada Atlantic Division title.

The Halifax Hurricanes are NBL Canada’s Atlantic Division champions for the third year in a row.

The Hurricanes topped the Moncton Magic 95-87 on Saturday in game five of the best-of-seven series.

Halifax’s Antoine Mason led the way for the Hurricanes, tallying 26 points on nine of 20 shooting while hitting four threes and grabbing six rebounds.

Mason is averaging a team-high 23.3 points per game in the playoffs and shooting almost 36 per cent from three.

The Hurricanes had a 47-37 lead entering the half and were able to resist a late-game push by the Magic in the third and fourth quarters to end the series.

The Hurricanes will meet the either the London Lightning or the St. John’s Edge in the NBLC Finals. London currently leads the Central Division series three games to two.

Game six happens Sunday night in St. John’s, N.L.

 

Global News