Edge defeat Lightning to reduce series to best-of-three

One step by the Lightning. One step by the Edge.

Four games in, the two teams vying for a spot in the NBL Canada Championship series are side by side once again after the Edge pulled out a 123-110 victory in Game 4 on Monday night in St. John’s. They sit tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven.

London shot the ball well from three-point range and got off to a good start in the game, building a five-point lead through the first quarter, but the Edge pushed back led by 28-point nights from both Charles Hinkle and Coron Williams. St. John’s outscored the Lightning by a combined 17 points in the middle two quarters to both catch up and pull away.

Royce White led London in scoring yet again, as he poured in 32 points and also had six rebounds and six assists. Ryan Anderson had 21 points for the Lightning and was 4-for-11 from behind the arc. London shot 44 per cent from behind the arc. Mo Bolden was 3-for-5 and had 12 points overall.

The Lightning didn’t have the same kind of success from the foul line as they made just 31 of their 44 attempts, good for 70.5 per cent. St. John’s made 87.9 per cent of their free throws.

The teams will meet on Thursday in Game 5 in St. John’s. Tip-off is 6 p.m. Game 6 will take place in London on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

The Halifax Hurricanes lead the Moncton Magic 2-0 in the Atlantic Division finals.