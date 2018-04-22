Lightning strike back in Game 3 against St. John’s

A tough defense and a grind-it-out style of play was all the London Lightning needed to earn a series lead over the St. John’s Edge.

Game 3 of their Central Division final took place in St. John’s on Saturday night and saw the Lightning come out on top with a score of 101-86.

READ MORE: London Knights sign four picks from 2018 OHL priority selection draft

The win comes after a tough loss for the Lightning on Thursday. Despite earning a third quarter lead after being down 23 points in the first half, the Lightning couldn’t stop a St. John’s 112-104 win at Budweiser Gardens.

Still, Saturday’s game had the Lightning looking better than their series opener, which took both teams into double overtime. London earned a narrow win that game with a score of 140-133.

For a third time this series, Royce White led the team with 24 points and 9 assists. Kyle Johnson was just shy of earning top-scorer with 22 points off the bench.

Garrett Williamson and Ryan Anderson put up twin numbers of 11 points each and Doug Herring Jr. netted an even 10.

READ MORE: Lightning can’t complete Game Two comeback against St. John’s

The teams will stay in Newfoundland for Game 4 on Monday.

London won’t see the Lightning unless the series stretches to Game 6. If that happens, the teams will battle it out at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.