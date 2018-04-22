Sports
April 22, 2018 11:00 am

Lightning strike back in Game 3 against St. John’s

By 980 CFPL

The Lightning are back in their stride with a 101-86 win over St. John's.

A tough defense and a grind-it-out style of play was all the London Lightning needed to earn a series lead over the St. John’s Edge.

Game 3 of their Central Division final took place in St. John’s on Saturday night and saw the Lightning come out on top with a score of 101-86.

The win comes after a tough loss for the Lightning on Thursday. Despite earning a third quarter lead after being down 23 points in the first half, the Lightning couldn’t stop a St. John’s 112-104 win at Budweiser Gardens.

Still, Saturday’s game had the Lightning looking better than their series opener, which took both teams into double overtime. London earned a narrow win that game with a score of 140-133.

For a third time this series, Royce White led the team with 24 points and 9 assists. Kyle Johnson was just shy of earning top-scorer with 22 points off the bench.

Garrett Williamson and Ryan Anderson put up twin numbers of 11 points each and Doug Herring Jr. netted an even 10.

The teams will stay in Newfoundland for Game 4 on Monday.

London won’t see the Lightning unless the series stretches to Game 6. If that happens, the teams will battle it out at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

