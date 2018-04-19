Lightning can’t complete Game Two comeback against St. John’s

In Game One of their Central Division final against the St. John’s Edge, the London Lightning came about as close as a team can to losing, but never lost.

In Game Two, they couldn’t find the same magic and ended up falling 112-104 on Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens.

In the series opener, London clawed back after falling behind, tied the game with just over eight seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime and then hit a late three in the first overtime period to force a second one where they were able to pull away for the victory.

In the second game, the Lightning found themselves down by 23 points in the first half and managed to push all the way back and actually took a lead in the third quarter, but wound up unable to hold it as St. John’s evened the series at a game apiece.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki to continue recovery in Calgary hospital

Royce White led all scorers once again with 29 points. The Minnesota native fell one rebound shy of a second consecutive double-double in the series. Mo Bolden did manage a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Bolden was also 4-of-9 from behind the three-point line. Garrett Williamson added 22 for London in the loss.

READ MORE: Lightning do it the hard way in winning Game 1 of Round Two

The ball didn’t go through the basket as easily for London in Game Two as it had in Game One. The Lightning shot 38.9 per cent from the field. The Edge shot almost 45 per cent. Wally Ellenson led St. John’s with 20 points in the game.

READ MORE: One year later, a look back on the historic 2017 OHL draft for the London area

The teams now head to Newfoundland for the next three meetings in the series. Game Three happens in St. John’s on Saturday. Game Four will take place on Monday and Game Five will be Thursday. If the series extends beyond that, the teams will return to London.