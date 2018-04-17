Lightning do it the hard way in winning Game 1 of Round Two

The London Lightning did a very good impression of the proverbial cat on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series against the St. John’s Edge. They spent eight of nine lives through the regulation and one overtime period before pulling out a 140-133 double-overtime victory.

With just over eight seconds remaining in regulation time, London found themselves down 104-103.

Julian Boyd of the Lightning was fouled by Coron Williams and went to the line.

Boyd’s first shot rimmed out, leaving him with one chance to tie the game. Boyd sunk the shot and pushed the game to OT.

London led for less than 30 seconds in the first overtime period and again found themselves trailing 120-117 with under 10 seconds to go.

Kyle Johnson played hero with a three-pointer that went through the hoop with four ticks remaining on the clock to force double-overtime.

The Edge again forced their way in front by as many as five before Royce White and Garrett Williamson pushed back.

Williamson put London in front by one point with a made free throw and then hit four consecutive foul shots to open a lead in the final minute of double OT that the Lightning did not lose.

While the events of overtime were what fans walked away talking about, London had to make use of some earlier magic after falling behind by 10 points at the half.

A solid defensive effort in the third quarter limited St. John’s to 16 points and put the Lightning back in the game.

White led all scorers with 35 points and added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Williamson had 29 points for London. He also recorded a double-double by pulling down 11 boards.

The Lightning got to the free-throw line 41 times in the game.

Boyd had 18 points off the bench.

Ryan Reid led the Edge with 27.

Game 2 will be Thursday at Budweiser Gardens before the series shifts to Newfoundland. Tip-off will be 7 p.m.

Moncton and Halifax will begin the Atlantic Division finals on Thursday.