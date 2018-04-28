‘We felt sick’: concert goers upset with emcees at Broncos charity concert

Some attendees of the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert are expressing disappointment with the emcees of the event.

A comedy duo from the United States called Williams and Ree were the hosts for the concert, which was put on by Country Thunder Music Festivals on Friday night at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

“We told you we were not politically correct, so please no one be offended by anything that may slip out here tonight,” Terry Ree told the crowd.

“For one thing we bill ourselves as the Indian and the white guy, that ain’t right,” Bruce Williams said right after.

Despite their attempts to downplay the routine, some attendees had heard enough and took to social media.

Ashley Hricz attended the concert and she said she was appalled by what she heard.

One instance included Williams and Ree cover of Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl” singing, “Indian boy shake it for me boy, shake it for me boy, shake it for me.”

“Shake it from the river, shake it from the trees, shake it for the Indian with STDs,” Williams sang.

“Every time they came out it got worse and worse and worse. It really put a damper on the night,” said Hricz.

“We felt sick. We really did. It did not sit well with any of us.”

“When you have something so special, a tribute concert for a tragedy and people are there to pay their respects and mourn, then to have that in between, it was unacceptable,” said Hricz.

Global News has reached out to Country Thunder and Williams and Ree but has not yet received a comment.

Proceeds from the concert went towards the 29 families affected by the bus crash on April 6.

the tribute concert last night for the Broncos was an amazing thing but to hear that the announcers were making racist remarks about first nations people is very upsetting. how can we reconcile if racism is still alive. #HumboldtBroncos #CountryThunderTributeConcert — k. (@_kendraC) April 28, 2018