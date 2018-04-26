Tribute to Humboldt Broncos to be removed from home ice

A tribute to the Humboldt Broncos on their home ice surface is about to be removed.

Centre ice at the Elgar Peterson Arena became a memorial after 16 people were killed and 13 injured in a crash on April 6 between the team’s bus and a tractor-trailer.

Flowers, banners, flags and posters that were received from around the country and the world will be put on display on the arena glass.

The City said in a Facebook post crews will begin removing the ice Friday morning for the season.

People will be able to access the arena and the rink until 9 p.m. on April 26 for wishing to pay respects.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when the collision occurred.

Five players remained in hospital in Saskatoon on Wednesday, while eight others have been released or transferred to other care centres.

The crash is still under investigation by the RCMP, who have only said the truck was in the intersection when the accident happened.

