Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki speaks about recovery at Calgary hospital

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a devastating crash involving the team’s bus earlier this month, will speak about his recovery from Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Straschnitzki will be joined by his parents at the Foothills Medical Centre.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki describes panicked moments following deadly bus crash

The 19-year-old suffered a broken back in the April 6 crash near Tisdale, Sask. that left 16 people dead and 13 others, including Straschnitzki, injured.

The Airdrie native spent nearly two weeks in hospital in Saskatchewan before returning to Alberta late last week.

Last Thursday, Straschnitzki’s dad said his son will continue his recovery at the Foothills hospital, adding that he is still in a considerable amount of pain.

Listen below: Humboldt Broncos survivor Ryan Straschnitzki describes harrowing scene moments after Saskatchewan bus crash and losing his teammates.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Last Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed the truck the bus collided with was in the intersection when the collision happened, but didn’t say whether it was moving or stopped.

RCMP said it was too early to say whether criminal charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Tractor-trailer in intersection at time of Humboldt Broncos bus crash, RCMP say

In the latest update on Monday, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials said six people injured in the crash remained in hospital. Two people who were listed in critical condition until late last week were upgraded to serious condition.

Health officials are not releasing any other information due to privacy legislation, but said no one remains in critical condition.

The Straschnitzki family is set to speak publicly about Ryan’s condition and continued recovery at 11:30 a.m. MT.