GoFundMe for Humboldt Broncos closed with over $15M donated

The online fundraiser for the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was up for only 12 days, but raised over $15 million dollars.

“First and foremost, the Broncos’ volunteer board of directors would like to express their tremendous love and sincere gratitude to everyone who has generously donated time and money to support our organization and its families, as we navigate through this dark and heart-wrenching time,” the page reads.

Over 140,000 people from over 80 countries donated to the cause before it was closed April 18 at midnight MT. It surpassed the record for any Canadian GoFundMe ever, and is within the top three worldwide.

The funds will go to the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc. and an advisory committee will be set up to distribute the money.

“Our goal has been right from day one to support the needs of our families and that is ultimately what we are going to do,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said earlier this week. He said it was too soon to give a more specific breakdown of where the money will go.

The fund, which had an original goal of $5,000, was set up by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington shortly after news broke of the crash between the hockey team’s bus and a semi-truck.

The original goal of the fund was to pay for small expenses the families of victims would need, like coffee or parking. But it grew beyond her expectations within 24 hours.

The team is integral to Humboldt, Sask., said Kellington, who wasn’t directly related to the crash.

“They are such an integral part of our community. They go to our daughter’s school and work with the kids there,” Kellington told CKNW.

Though the official GoFundMe is now closed, organizers say people can contact officials at the Humbodlt Strong website if they still want to help.

Along with “Support for Humboldt Broncos” people are crowdsourcing funds for some of the victims specifically.

