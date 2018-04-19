Saskatchewan RCMP to update Humboldt Broncos bus crash investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP will be providing an update Thursday into their ongoing investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people, including players, coaching staff, a play-by-play broadcast, a statistician and an athletic therapist, died as a results of injuries suffered on April 6 when the Bronco’s team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck at a highway intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Humboldt bus crash cause unknown as new details on truck and bus driving companies emerge

Thirteen others were hurt; two remain in critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

A statement from the RCMP said Asst. Commissioner Curtis Zablocki will not be announcing any charges related to the collision; instead he will be updating the status of the investigation.

FULL COVERAGE: Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

Police are also making available a forensic collision reconstructionist not investigating the crash to answer general questions about collision investigations.

Global News will be live streaming the press conference starting at 11 a.m. CT, 1 p.m. ET.

RCMP also said the intersection at highways 35 and 335 south of Nipawin will be closed until 6 p.m. CT Thursday to allow for additional scene testing and analysis by the forensic collision reconstruction team.

Police said roads in the area will be barricaded and there will be no access to the memorial site.

Investigators are using vehicles similar to those involved in the crash to take further measurements and analyze sight lines.