Country music stars, NHL players to pay tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Some of the top names in Canadian country music and over 30 current and former NHL players will be on the stage Friday evening in Saskatoon for the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert.

Juno-award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Gord Bamford are among the performers.

Also taking part are Chad Brownlee and the Hunter Brothers.

Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens and Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames are two of the players anticipated to be there.

Other NHL stars, such as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, won’t be there. But they and the other players are donating jerseys to an online auction raising money for the families of those who died or were injured in the April 6 crash.

Winners will have an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with the players after the concert.

The Broncos were on their way to Nipawin for a SJHL playoff game when the team’s bus collided with a tractor-trailer at a highway intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people – including 10 players – were killed and 13 injured.

The Country Thunder Music Festival, which arranged the tribute concert, said all proceeds will go directly to the 29 families.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET, and is expected to last three and a half hours.

—With files from The Canadian Press