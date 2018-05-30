Ontario election 2018: Northumberland—Peterborough South riding

Voters in Northumberland—Peterborough South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Lou Rinaldi (incumbent)

PC: David Piccini

NDP: Jana Papuckoski

Green: Jeff Wheeldon

Geography

This riding was created in 2015 and was created from parts of previous ridings of Northumberland—Quinte West, Durham, and Prince Edward—Hastings. The new riding consists of Brighton, Port Hope, Trent Hills, Cobourg, Alnwick-Haldimand, Asphodel-Norwood, Cramahe, Hamilton, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Quinte West and Clarington.

History

Liberal MPP Lou Rinaldi served as the MPP for Northumberland—Quinte West from 2003 to 2011 and was re-elected in 2014. In the provincial election of 2011 he was defeated by Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Milligan. In 2014, Rinaldi went up against Milligan again, but this time winning by nearly 4,000 votes.