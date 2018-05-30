Ontario election 2018: Northumberland—Peterborough South riding
Voters in Northumberland—Peterborough South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Lou Rinaldi (incumbent)
PC: David Piccini
NDP: Jana Papuckoski
Green: Jeff Wheeldon
Geography
This riding was created in 2015 and was created from parts of previous ridings of Northumberland—Quinte West, Durham, and Prince Edward—Hastings. The new riding consists of Brighton, Port Hope, Trent Hills, Cobourg, Alnwick-Haldimand, Asphodel-Norwood, Cramahe, Hamilton, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Quinte West and Clarington.
History
Liberal MPP Lou Rinaldi served as the MPP for Northumberland—Quinte West from 2003 to 2011 and was re-elected in 2014. In the provincial election of 2011 he was defeated by Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Milligan. In 2014, Rinaldi went up against Milligan again, but this time winning by nearly 4,000 votes.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.