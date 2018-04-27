Christopher Schiller identified as man killed near Vancouver’s Parq Casino
Vancouver police have identified the man who died after an apparent assault early on Thursday morning.
Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, turned up at Parq Casino near Smithe Street and Pacific Boulevard with serious injuries and asking staff for medical help at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.
Police say evidence suggests he was involved in an altercation in nearby Cooper’s Park, just east of the Cambie Street Bridge.
“Although this incident occurred very early Thursday morning, it’s not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.
“It’s important that anyone, including people in their homes, who may have heard or seen a disturbance in the area around the time of the assault to call our detectives. The smallest piece of information could help solve this.”
Police have not confirmed whether Schiller was known to them.
But court records show a man with the same name and age with a lengthy criminal history, including multiple charges for theft, assault with a weapon, robbery, trafficking and breach of probation.
Schiller’s death marked the city’s eighth homicide of 2018.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to call VPD at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
