Christopher Schiller identified as man killed near Vancouver’s Parq Casino

Vancouver police have identified the man who died after an apparent assault early on Thursday morning.

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, turned up at Parq Casino near Smithe Street and Pacific Boulevard with serious injuries and asking staff for medical help at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found injured outside Vancouver casino: city’s 8th homicide of 2018

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say evidence suggests he was involved in an altercation in nearby Cooper’s Park, just east of the Cambie Street Bridge.

Thursday

“Although this incident occurred very earlymorning, it’s not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.

“It’s important that anyone, including people in their homes, who may have heard or seen a disturbance in the area around the time of the assault to call our detectives. The smallest piece of information could help solve this.”

Police have not confirmed whether Schiller was known to them.

But court records show a man with the same name and age with a lengthy criminal history, including multiple charges for theft, assault with a weapon, robbery, trafficking and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested following Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2018

Schiller’s death marked the city’s eighth homicide of 2018.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to call VPD at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.