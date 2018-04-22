Suspect arrested following Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2018

Vancouver police have made an arrest following the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Vancouver resident Dam Minh Huu, 55, was found injured near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was transported to hospital where he later died, police said in a release.

Police arrested a 48-year-old Vancouver man in connection with Huu’s death.

Early evidence suggests the two men knew each other and got into an argument that resulted in Huu’s death, the VPD said.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and believe the public is not at risk.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.