Man, 38, dies after being found injured outside Vancouver casino: city’s 8th homicide of 2018

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s 8th homicide of 2018 after a man was found with serious injuries outside a casino.

Police say the 38-year-old Vancouver man was found outside the Parq Casino at 39 Smithe St.

He was rushed to hospital for surgery but did not survive.

Evidence led police to believe he was assaulted in Cooper’s Park, near Marinaside Cresent and Cooperage Way, and that the man walked to the casino for help.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information about this homicide to call VPD at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.