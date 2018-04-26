Police investigate suspicious death in South Surrey

Police have been called to a rural area of South Surrey to investigate a suspicious death.

Surrey RCMP said several roads have been closed in the area due to a pair of “unfolding incidents.”

Police have closed 12th Avenue between 184 Street and 176 Street to investigate the death. That call reportedly initially came in as a struck pedestrian.

Crews are also responding to a vehicle fire at 187th Street and 28th Avenue.

28th Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 188th Street, while police and fire crews attend.

No word from police yet on whether the death and the fire are connected.