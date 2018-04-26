Crime
April 26, 2018 2:26 pm

Two suspects sought in Burlington home invasion

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police in Burlington are searching for two suspects in connection with a home invasion in the city.

Global News file photo
A A

Halton regional police are looking for two men following a home invasion in Burlington.

Investigators say the suspects entered a home on Bonnieview Avenue, near the Royal Botanical Gardens, at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through an unlocked rear door.

Police say one suspect was armed with a handgun and bear spray or pepper spray, and confronted two elderly homeowners and demanded their bank cards and pins numbers.

READ MORE: 3 suspects sought after man injured in Hamilton home invasion, police say


Story continues below

The homeowners were forced into a bathroom and the suspects stole several electronic items and a purse before fleeing the home.

The homeowners were unharmed.

Police officers and the K9 unit searched the area but were unsuccessful in finding the suspects.

READ MORE: Police investigate home invasion on east mountain

One suspect is described as approximately six feet two inches, with medium build, and was wearing a black ski mask, black jeans and black shoes.

The other suspect was approximately five feet nine inches, with a thin build, clean shaven, and was wearing a black hoodie, trapper hat with fur ear flaps, black jeans and dark glasses with metal frames.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington home invasion
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Home Invasion
RBG

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News