Two suspects sought in Burlington home invasion
Halton regional police are looking for two men following a home invasion in Burlington.
Investigators say the suspects entered a home on Bonnieview Avenue, near the Royal Botanical Gardens, at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through an unlocked rear door.
Police say one suspect was armed with a handgun and bear spray or pepper spray, and confronted two elderly homeowners and demanded their bank cards and pins numbers.
The homeowners were forced into a bathroom and the suspects stole several electronic items and a purse before fleeing the home.
The homeowners were unharmed.
Police officers and the K9 unit searched the area but were unsuccessful in finding the suspects.
One suspect is described as approximately six feet two inches, with medium build, and was wearing a black ski mask, black jeans and black shoes.
The other suspect was approximately five feet nine inches, with a thin build, clean shaven, and was wearing a black hoodie, trapper hat with fur ear flaps, black jeans and dark glasses with metal frames.
