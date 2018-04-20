3 suspects sought after man injured in Hamilton home invasion, police say

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say a 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a home invasion.

They said three men – one of them armed with a knife – entered the home on Thursday morning.

Investigators said they fled the scene after allegedly assaulting the man.

They said they’re looking for three men – 30 to 40 years old – who left the area in a black car.

Police said they believe the attack was targeted and there is no risk to public safety.