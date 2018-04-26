School bus strikes over for thousands of West-Island students

About 4,000 students from the Trois-Lacs and Lester B. Pearson School Boards were on their busses Thursday morning after drivers of Autobus Lucien Bissonnette struck a deal with their employer.

The 50 drivers were on strike since Monday morning.

They voted 91 per cent in favour of ratifying an agreement-in-principle between their employer and their union.

Negotiations were held at the last minute on Wednesday, with the contract set for the next five years.

The union told The Canadian Press that workers’ wages will increase 11.5 per cent and they will have an improved holiday clause.

Schools affected by the strike were in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Soulanges, Dorval, Saint-Lazare, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Hudson, Pincourt, and Les Cedres.