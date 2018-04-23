Canada
April 23, 2018 6:36 am

Thousands of West Island students affected by Monday’s school bus strike

By The Canadian Press

File Photo

Global News
A A

About 4,000 students in West Island and off-island schools do not have transportation Monday morning due to an unrestricted general strike by their bus drivers.

The Trois-Lacs school board in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Lester-B.-Pearson school board in Dorval are affected by the strike – though classes will resume as usual.

Story continues below

READ MORE: South Shore school bus strike halts transportation for thousands of students

78 per cent of Lucien Bissonnette Bus workers who attended a union meeting voted against the latest offers from their employer.

The Teamsters union that represents drivers said salaries are at the centre of the dispute.

READ MORE: Drivers sign 5-year deal ending Montreal bus strikes

The strike was already postponed April 10 to give negotiations another chance – but the last meetings failed to resolve the issues.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bus Driver
LBPSB
Lester B Pearson School Board
Salary
School Bus
Teamsters
Transportation
Union
West Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News