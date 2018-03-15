Drivers sign 5-year deal ending Montreal bus strikes

School bus drivers with Montreal’s Autobus Transco have voted in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached on March 6.

The Transco-CSN union members voted 81 per cent to accept the deal after rejecting an earlier agreement reached at the end of January by a similar margin.

READ MORE: Montreal school bus drivers approve general strike

That vote had followed a two-day strike by about 300 drivers.

The union says the five-year deal includes wage increases of 1.4 per cent retroactive to July 1, 2017, plus a 1.6 per cent increase on July 1, another two per cent in July 2019 and three per cent in each of the final two years of the contract.

READ MORE: Montreal school bus drivers begin 1-day strike

In a written statement, Laurie Henner, Transco area general manager for Quebec, said the company is happy to have an agreement.

“Transco is proud to transport thousands of Montreal students to and from school every day and will continue to provide the best possible service going forward,” she said.

Transco buses take roughly 15,000 elementary and high school students to and from four major public school boards in Montreal as well one private school.