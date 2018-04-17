Canada
April 17, 2018 6:45 am
Updated: April 17, 2018 7:16 am

South Shore school bus strike halts transportation for thousands of students

By and Global News

The one-day school bus strike affects transportation for the Riverside School Board and the commission scolaire des Patriotes. File photo.

Global News
More than 2,000 students from Greater Montreal’s Riverside School Board and commission scolaire des Patriotes had no bus transportation Tuesday morning.

Bus drivers who work for Autobus Grisé began a one-day strike.

Classes are being held as usual for all affected schools in the network. Daycare services in elementary schools will be open and free of charge for students affected by the strikes.

Bus drivers were asking for better wages and say they want to be recognized for their work.

READ MORE: Montreal school bus drivers approve general strike

Most of the cancelled routes affected Courtland Park International, Heritage Park and Mont St. Bruno schools.

School boards promise to keep parents informed if negotiations lead to more strikes.

— More to come

