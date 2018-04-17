South Shore school bus strike halts transportation for thousands of students

More than 2,000 students from Greater Montreal’s Riverside School Board and commission scolaire des Patriotes had no bus transportation Tuesday morning.

Bus drivers who work for Autobus Grisé began a one-day strike.

Classes are being held as usual for all affected schools in the network. Daycare services in elementary schools will be open and free of charge for students affected by the strikes.

Bus drivers were asking for better wages and say they want to be recognized for their work.

Most of the cancelled routes affected Courtland Park International, Heritage Park and Mont St. Bruno schools.

School boards promise to keep parents informed if negotiations lead to more strikes.

