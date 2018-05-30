Ontario election 2018: Hastings—Lennox and Addington riding

Voters in Hastings—Lennox and Addington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Tim Rigby

PC: Daryl Kramp

NDP: Nate Smelle

Green: Sari Watson

Geography

This riding was created in 2015 from parts of Prince Edward — Hastings, and the Lanark—Frontenac—Lennox and Addington ridings. It now covers Hastings, Lennox and Addington and Belleville north of Highway 401.

Specifically, the riding encompasses Centre Hastings, Hastings Highlands, Marmora And Lake, Tweed, Bancroft, Deseronto, Greater Napanee, Addington Highlands, Carlow/Mayo, Faraday, Limerick, Loyalist Township, Madoc, Stirling-Rawdon, Stone Mills, Tudor And Cashel, Tyendinaga, Wollaston, and part of Belleville.

History

Since the riding was created in 2015, there is no incumbent. Yet, Progressive Conservative candidate Daryl Kramp is a candidate of interest. He was previously a federal Conservative MP for Prince Edward – Hastings from 2004 to 2015, but lost in the new federal riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington in 2015 to Liberal MP Mike Bossio