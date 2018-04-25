2 police vehicles destroyed during arrest of prolific offenders on Vancouver Island

Two men are in custody after two police vehicles were destroyed on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo RCMP said officers approached what they believe was a stolen Dodge pickup truck on Roberts Road north of Ladysmith on Wednesday morning.

The pickup was driven up and over an unmarked police vehicle and kept on driving.

The driver then tried to run over a second police vehicle but the truck became lodged on the hood and windshield.

The two men in the truck then fled on foot and were quickly arrested by RCMP.

Both police vehicles were destroyed and two officers suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said one of the suspects, 47, was treated in hospital for dog bites. He was later taken into police custody. The second man, 32, is also in police custody.

Both men face numerous criminal code and driving-related charges, RCMP said.