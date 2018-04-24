Three hurt in early-morning crash in Vancouver involving police cruiser
A A
Several people are in hospital Tuesday morning, after a high-speed crash in Vancouver’s west end involving a police cruiser.
Police say the cruiser was heading southbound on Denman when a silver Acura flew through the intersection at Alberni and smashed into the cruiser, which had its lights on.
READ MORE: Witnesses amazed no one died in a Kelowna rollover crash during morning police pursuit
The two officers in the car and a passenger in the Acura were taken to hospital. All are expected to be OK.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.