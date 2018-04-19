Victoria police officer who was in coma for 30 years will be laid to rest Thursday

Ian Jordan, the Victoria police constable who died last week after being in a coma for 30 years, will be laid to rest Thursday.

The funeral will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.

Officers will march from the Save on Foods Memorial Arena, along Quadra Street to the church, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to pay respects is asked to line the route along Quadra.

Jordan was involved in a car crash while responding to a possible break-and-enter in 1987.

Jordan, who was 35 at the time, was supposed to be on his way home when the call came into headquarters.

As officers rushed to the scene, Jordan’s vehicle crashed into another Victoria police car at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

That car was carrying officer Ole Jorgensen, who suffered a serious injury in the crash.

The incident resulted in changes to traffic light control along Douglas Street and the creation of the police department’s Criminal Incident Stress Management (CISM) team, which assists officers and staff after traumatic events.

Jorgensen would go on to head up a trauma assistance team for the Victoria police, which was made up of officers who had encountered traumatic incidents and recovered.

Jordan’s widow, Hilary, told Global News her husband’s passing provided “relief for him, and closure for him.”

During his three decades in hospital, Hilary was beside the fallen officer virtually every day.

Their son Mark was only 16 months old at the time of the crash.

Hilary recalls changing his diapers in the hallways of Victoria General Hospital in the days following the crash.

Now in his 30s, Mark is a criminal lawyer.

“He understands the respect and admiration for his dad.”

