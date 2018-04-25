Lauren Cohan will return to ‘Walking Dead’ next season

The Walking Dead isn’t leaving behind one of its most beloved characters.

Actress Lauren Cohan revealed Monday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that she will indeed be returning to the show for Season 9, continuing her role as Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee.

“I’m going back,” Cohan told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”

According to EW, Cohan’s future on the show had been uncertain after she had yet to sign on for the next season, which begins shooting next week, despite co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus already being aboard.

The 36-year-old actress joining the pilot for ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier also added to the speculation that her character would not be appearing in the ninth season of AMC’s hit zombie survival drama.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” Cohan said when asked for details about her character’s future on the show.