Regina police make 4 arrests after attempted murder investigation

Three youth and one Regina man are facing charges related to attempted murder after an investigation into two incidents on April 23.

Regina police were called to Pasqua Hospital just after 6 a.m. for reports of an 18-year-old man who was suffering non-life threatening injuries after being shot with a gun.

Police received alleged information that earlier that morning, the man was walking in the area of 8th Avenue and Cameron Street when a vehicle approached him. A man allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot the 18-year-old .

He was able to make it home on foot and a family member took him to hospital.

Just two hours later, police received a mischief report at a residence in the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive. They received information a window had been broken.

Officers were not dispatched to the Sherwood Drive residence until approximately 10:15 a.m., when they received reports that a vehicle pulled up in front of the home, a gun was pointed at the house by a passenger, and then the vehicle drove away.

Police said the vehicle matched the description of the same vehicle involved in the shooting of the man earlier that morning.

Area searches led to the discovery of the suspect vehicle in the are of the 900 block of Royal Street. Four suspects were seen exiting the vehicle, but all managed to escape police.

Further investigation led the police to a residence in the same block, where officers located and arrest all four suspects. The vehicle was then seized.

Three of the four suspects are youths, between the ages of 15 and 17, and face multiple charges, including attempted murder using a firearm, reckless discharge of a restricted firearm, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The fourth suspect, Kashtin Earlin Creed Quewezance, 19, of Regina, is facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with a probation order.