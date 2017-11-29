Regina woman charged with attempted murder and robbery
After a serious assault on a 71-year-old man on November 19, 20-year-old Hailee Deandra Kimbley has been charged with attempted murder.
Early that morning, at around 2:50, police arrived at a motel in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue to aid the 71-year-old man who was injured in the assault. He reported that he’d met Kimbley earlier that day and arranged to meet her at the motel.
READ MORE: Elderly man assaulted and robbed at Regina motel
Kimbley arrived at the motel with another man and began assaulting the elderly man. The pair reportedly stole the victim’s truck, which has since been found.
Kimbley is charged with attempted murder, robbery, breach of recognizance and two counts of breach of probation. She made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.