Regina woman charged with attempted murder and robbery

After a serious assault on a 71-year-old man on November 19, 20-year-old Hailee Deandra Kimbley has been charged with attempted murder.

Early that morning, at around 2:50, police arrived at a motel in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue to aid the 71-year-old man who was injured in the assault. He reported that he’d met Kimbley earlier that day and arranged to meet her at the motel.

Kimbley arrived at the motel with another man and began assaulting the elderly man. The pair reportedly stole the victim’s truck, which has since been found.

Kimbley is charged with attempted murder, robbery, breach of recognizance and two counts of breach of probation. She made her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.