Elderly man assaulted and robbed at Regina motel

An elderly man was injured during a robbery in Regina early Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m., police were called to a motel on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue for the report of an injured male.

When police arrived they found an injured 71-year-old male who said he met a female earlier in the day and that they arranged to meet at the motel. At the time of the meeting, an unknown male arrived with the female and it’s alleged the two started physically assaulting the victim.

The two suspects then drove off in the suspect’s truck with his belongings. The truck has been recovered, abandoned.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.