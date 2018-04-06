Four people face attempted murder charges after Regina police find woman in street

On April 1, at approximately 12:47 a.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call regarding a woman on the street who was left injured and in distress in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and Montague Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Four people are now facing multiple charges in relation to the incident.

Keanna Jessica Seaborne, 23, was charged on April 4 with attempted murder, among others.

Leon Edgar Ryder, 41, was charged with attempted murder and is facing two other charged related to this incident. Ryder appeared in court in Regina on Friday, April 6.

Noreen M. Landry, 36, also faces attempted murder charges, among others. She appeared in court in Regina on the morning of April 6.

Michael Sean Landry, 32, faces over ten charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm. He made his first court appearance on April 6.