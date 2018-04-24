London Knights goalie charged with stunt driving

A member of last season’s London Knights has been charged after police radar clocked a car doing more than 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 401 near Chatham.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they were conducting radar enforcement on the highway near Kent Bridge Road around 1 a.m. on April 14 when they observed a westbound vehicle driving well over the posted speed limit.

Police say they have charged Joseph Raaymakers, who is from Chatham, with racing a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

The Knights acquired Raaymakers in an early-season trade with Sault Ste. Marie.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they would like to remind drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

Police say penalties for driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit include an immediate seven-day licence suspension and seven-day impound of their vehicle.

For a first-time conviction, the individual can face a fine up to $10,000, lose six demerit points, serve up to six months in jail and have their licence suspended for up to two years.

If convicted for a second time in 10 years, the driver’s licence could be suspended for up to 10 years.