Barricaded person incident in Huron County ends peacefully

Members of the Huron OPP were on scene at a house in Vanastra early Tuesday morning dealing a person who was barricaded in a house.

Officers say they responded to the property on Vanastra Road around 1 a.m., the individual surrendered to police around 5:30 a.m.

OPP Negotiators, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine Unit assisted Huron County OPP throughout the call.

Police say safety concerns arose while they were interacting with the man and because of that officers decided to contain the home.

The public is asked to steer clear of the area.