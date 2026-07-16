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Canada

Halton police seize historic $5M worth of meth and cocaine

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 11:48 am
1 min read
Halton police say they seized $5 million in cocaine and methamphetamine, charging two men after a joint drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Halton police say they seized $5 million in cocaine and methamphetamine, charging two men after a joint drug trafficking investigation. Halton Regional Police Service
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Halton regional police say they have seized an estimated $5 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine following a months-long joint drug trafficking investigation, marking a historic bust for the service.

The investigation, dubbed Project Jester, began earlier this year and targeted a network allegedly involved in importing and distributing illicit drugs across the Greater Toronto Area, according to a Halton police release issued Thursday.

The probe started in March, when police say officers stopped a vehicle travelling to Quebec and arrested a 36-year-old from Mississauga after finding a large quantity of illicit drugs.

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On May 7, another traffic stop was initiated at a commercial location in Brampton, where investigators located a significant amount of illicit drugs in a vehicle being operated by a different individual.

Following the traffic stop on May 7, a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant was executed at an associated commercial building in Brampton.

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The building was used for drug processing and packaging, police allege.

During the search, police found 20 kilograms of cocaine and 273 kilograms of methamphetamine, making the methamphetamine seizure the largest in Halton Regional Police Service history.

The total combined street value of the cocaine and methamphetamine is estimated to be $5 million, according to police.

“This investigation and the arrests made represent a major step in disrupting large-scale drug trafficking operations,” said Deputy Chief Jen Davis with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The two individuals are being charged with multiple counts of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both individuals were held in custody pending their respective bail hearings in Milton, the release said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

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