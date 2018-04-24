Crime
April 24, 2018 10:15 am

Gas bar hold-up in north end leads to charges against two Londoners

By Staff 980 CFPL
London police have charged two individuals nearly a week after a gas bar hold-up in north London.

Officers say that about 7:30 a.m. on April 15, a man entered the store at 1845 Adelaide St. N., and demanded cash from a female employee. Police say the man made threats to shoot the employee, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

The employee wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Investigators discovered the vehicle used during the robbery had been stolen earlier from a Mount Pleasant Avenue address. The accused were arrested on April 21.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with disguise with intent, driving while disqualified, robbery with violence or threats, and three theft-related charges.

A 30-year-old London woman is charged with two theft-related charges, and possession of a controlled substance.

