Canadian celebrities react to Toronto van attack

Canadian television, radio and sports personalities took to Twitter today to express their heartfelt condolences for the victims in the Toronto van attack.

WATCH BELOW: ‘All hell broke loose’: Witnesses describe Toronto van attack

Sending out expressions of thoughts, love and prayers, some included #TorontoStrong in their sentiments, a nod to the hashtag that trended (and continues to trend) in memory of the Humboldt Broncos crash in Saskatchewan.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. today, a white Ryder van drove erratically, both on the road and on the sidewalk, along Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, killing nine and injuring 16 more.

As people in Toronto and around the world absorbed the news, processing the gravity of the event, many took to social media to express their sympathies and incredulity, as well as pay homage to a city loved by all.

9 people dead. 16 injured. Everything else seems so insignificant at the moment. My thoughts & hopes are with everyone affected & their families. Toronto is a strong, multicultural city – please continue to support each other. #torontoattack 😔🙏🏽 — Devo Brown (@devobrown) April 23, 2018

Heartbreaking news out of Toronto today

No words.. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) April 23, 2018

To our city, our people and all those affected by today’s tragic events, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

Prayers for Toronto. ❤️ — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 23, 2018

My heart breaks for the 9 people who lost their lives. The 16 who are still fighting for theirs.… https://t.co/jUAkdUYkpi — Dina Pugliese (@DinaPugliese) April 23, 2018

In Toronto and safe. Horrible tragedy but, huge respect for @TorontoPolice who quickly caught armed suspect without shots being fired. Heart breaks for the friends and families of the victims. #TorontoStrong — JonathanLloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) April 23, 2018

A beautiful spring day has turned into a horror show in the city we love. This is so wrong. #yongeandfinch #Toronto — John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) April 23, 2018

Our city – hard to understand what just happened. My heart goes out to all the victims of such a horrendous act. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/cetwbUvyNr — Sangita Patel (@sangita_patel) April 23, 2018

Thinking about Toronto, makes me 🤬 sick with the cowards on the world now. Amazing city with amazing people. 😔🙏🏻 — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) April 23, 2018

We stand with Toronto in sending our heartfelt condolences to those affected in today’s tragic event at Yonge and Finch. 💙 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 23, 2018

Although we are far from home, our hearts and minds are back in Toronto with those affected by today’s tragic events. — Toronto FC (@torontofc) April 23, 2018

