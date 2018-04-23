Canadian celebrities react to Toronto van attack

Canadian television, radio and sports personalities took to Twitter today to express their heartfelt condolences for the victims in the Toronto van attack.
WATCH BELOW: ‘All hell broke loose’: Witnesses describe Toronto van attack
Sending out expressions of thoughts, love and prayers, some included #TorontoStrong in their sentiments, a nod to the hashtag that trended (and continues to trend) in memory of the Humboldt Broncos crash in Saskatchewan.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. today, a white Ryder van drove erratically, both on the road and on the sidewalk, along Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, killing nine and injuring 16 more.
READ MORE: #TorontoStrong: City of Toronto bands together after van strikes, kills 9, injures 16 pedestrians
As people in Toronto and around the world absorbed the news, processing the gravity of the event, many took to social media to express their sympathies and incredulity, as well as pay homage to a city loved by all.
Global News is following the Toronto van attack story and will continue to update it as more information is made available.
