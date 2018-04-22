Conference celebrates 100 years of women in Nova Scotia politics

A conference at a university in Halifax on Sunday aimed to celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote in Nova Scotia.

Women in Politics: 100 years of Progress saw young, politically engaged high-school and post-secondary students gather at Mount Saint Vincent University to explore how they will continue to make politics more inclusive for women and marginalized voices.

COMMENTARY: Tearing down the barriers for women entering politics

Organizers billed the conference as a first of its kind — with women from across the political spectrum and from every level of government presenting their views on the future of politics in the province and the country.

“What’s great about this event is that it brings together so many diverse leaders from so many political spaces,” said conference organizer Nikki Jamieson.

“It will be a great opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of women, while also simultaneously problematizing women’s participation in politics and leadership today.”

Lisa Raitt, deputy leader of the federal PC party, Patricia Arab, Nova Scotia’s minister of internal services, Jo-Ann Roberts, deputy leader of the federal Green party and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard were some of the names in attendance for the conference.

WATCH: Celebrating women in politics

Panels and workshops focusing on the importance of women’s involvement in political spaces and women’s representation in media were held during the day.

“We want this conference to encourage young delegates [to] engage politically and know that their voices and ideas do matter,” says Kenya Thompson, conference organizer and co-founder.

“Our goal is that each delegate will leave the day empowered and inspired, and excited to combat the barriers and challenges so many women face in political spaces.”