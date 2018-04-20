Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
April 20, 2018 6:14 pm

Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson after injury to Steve Mason

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Michael Hutchinson (34) makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Tuesday, January 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

Trevor Hagan / The Canadian Press
A A

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets recalled Michael Hutchinson from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose only hours before their biggest game of the season. Hutchinson is expected to backup Connor Hellebuyck on Friday for the potential series clinching Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild.

The recall was necessary after Jets goaltender Steve Mason left the ice with an apparent injury earlier in the day.

“It was just movement across the crease,” Paul Maurice said of Mason’s injury at his pre-game media conference.

It’s been a rough season for Mason who recently returned from a knee injury. He also missed time after two concussions.

Hutchinson, 28, has a 2-1 record with a 3.26 goals against average in three appearances with the Jets this season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suspended for one game

The Jets also loaned goalie Jamie Phillips back to the Moose with the AHL club set to open the playoffs on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

On the bright side the Jets will likely have Tyler Myers back in the lineup after he missed game four with a lower body injury.

“Feel pretty good.” Myers told reporters. “I stepped out there this morning and all things were going pretty well, so I’ll be out there tonight.”

Game five is set for 6:30 pm at Bell MTS Place.

RELATED: 15,000 fans expected at Whiteout Street Party Friday as Jets try to advance​

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
jets vs wild
Michael Hutchinson
NHL
Steve Mason
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets Game 5
Winnipeg Jets playoffs
Winnipeg Sports
Winnipeg Whiteout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News