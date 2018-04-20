Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson after injury to Steve Mason

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets recalled Michael Hutchinson from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose only hours before their biggest game of the season. Hutchinson is expected to backup Connor Hellebuyck on Friday for the potential series clinching Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild.

The recall was necessary after Jets goaltender Steve Mason left the ice with an apparent injury earlier in the day.

Steve Mason has left the ice. He had a tough time getting up after doing some drills before morning skate. Skated off the ice under his own power though. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 20, 2018

“It was just movement across the crease,” Paul Maurice said of Mason’s injury at his pre-game media conference.

It’s been a rough season for Mason who recently returned from a knee injury. He also missed time after two concussions.

Hutchinson, 28, has a 2-1 record with a 3.26 goals against average in three appearances with the Jets this season.

The Jets also loaned goalie Jamie Phillips back to the Moose with the AHL club set to open the playoffs on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

On the bright side the Jets will likely have Tyler Myers back in the lineup after he missed game four with a lower body injury.

“Feel pretty good.” Myers told reporters. “I stepped out there this morning and all things were going pretty well, so I’ll be out there tonight.”

🎥 Tyler Myers on potentially getting back in the lineup tonight after suffering an injury and missing Game 4 back in Minnesota. #WPGvsMIN pic.twitter.com/BLgOhiLTSH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 20, 2018

Game five is set for 6:30 pm at Bell MTS Place.

