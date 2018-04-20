Impaired driving causing death charge in fatal Highway 1 rollover

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in a fatal rollover near Morse, Sask. on Feb. 23.

Demi McKechnie, 23, from Moose Jaw was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled on Highway 1 east of Morse.

Four other people were injured.

Adrian Spencer McLaren, who is also from Moose Jaw, has also been charged with operation over 80 mgs of alcohol causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and operation over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm after an investigation by Morse RCMP.

McLaren, 21, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 16 in Swift Current.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Morse RCMP at 306-629-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Morse is approximately 180 kilometres west of Regina.