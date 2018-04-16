2 teens dead in crash east of Raymore, Sask.

Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning east of Raymore, Sask.
Punnichy RCMP said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 2 a.m. on a grid road.
The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from the Southey area, and the lone passenger, a 17-year-old boy from the Raymore area, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they will not be releasing their names.
No other details have been released and police continue to investigate.
Raymore is approximately 110 kilometres north of Regina.
