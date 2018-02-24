Woman killed in rollover east of Morse, Sask.

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover east of Morse, Sask., on Friday.

Morse RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 1 at around 10:05 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: One person dead in Highway 16 crash near Lloydminster, Sask.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released, but police said she was from Moose Jaw.

Four other occupants from the vehicle were taken to Cypress Regional Hospital. One of them was subsequently transferred to Regina by STARS. The current condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Morse RCMP are investigating the rollover with the help of a collision reconstructionist and the ‎office of the chief coroner.

Morse is approximately 180 kilometres west of Regina.